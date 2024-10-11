sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:27 IST, October 11th 2024

South Korea handles Jordan without star forwards and Australia wins in Popovic's first game

Despite missing injured English Premier League stars Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan, South Korea beat Jordan 2-0 and topped its group in Asian World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
China vs Australia
China’s Hu Hetao reacts after a collision with Australia’s Jordan Bos. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
