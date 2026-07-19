The Golden Boot Decider: How Lionel Messi Can Overtake Kylian Mbappe in the World Cup Final

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot is coming down to the wire. Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe are locked in a thrilling battle for the tournament's top individual honor. While Mbappe’s France suffered a 6-4 defeat against England in the third-place play-off, the French superstar struck twice during the match. Those goals brought his total to 10 for the tournament, putting him in a commanding position.

Messi, who currently stands at 8 goals and 4 assists, faces a formidable challenge if he wants to overtake his rival during Sunday's final between Argentina and Spain. However, the legendary forward is still very much in the running.

The Math Behind Messi's Golden Boot Surge

To secure the Golden Boot outright, Messi has a clear but difficult path: he must outscore Mbappe. Achieving this requires the Argentine captain to net a hat-trick against a tough Spanish defense, which would elevate his tournament total to 11 goals, just one ahead of Mbappe. However, a hat-trick is not his only route to victory.

The Assist Tie-Breaker Scenario

If Messi manages to score twice and provide a single assist during the final, the Golden Boot will be his. Currently, Mbappe sits at 10 goals and 4 assists, while Messi has 8 goals and 4 assists. Should Messi score two goals and add an assist, both players would be deadlocked at 10 goals apiece. Under FIFA’s tie-breaker regulations, the award would then be presented to Messi due to his superior number of assists (5 to Mbappe's 4).

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Mbappe Backs Messi Ahead of the Final

The high-stakes race follows praise from Mbappe himself. The French forward expressed his belief that Messi will regain his footing at the top of the World Cup's all-time scoring list during the final, shortly after Mbappe briefly surpassed the Argentine icon's career World Cup tally. “Leo, he scores all the time. Tomorrow he will score, for sure,” Mbappe told Fox Sports after the third-place match.

Despite reaching a massive personal milestone, Mbappe confessed that the scoring record provided minimal comfort after France failed to secure a podium finish. “I just try to help my team every time. It's certain that when you score so many goals in the World Cup, it elevates you to certain levels. But I would have preferred not to be the top scorer in history and play the match tomorrow,” he said.

