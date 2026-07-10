Spain vs Belgium Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

Spain will face a strong Belgium test in a FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal at Los Angeles Stadium. La Roja edged Portugal 1-0 in a Round of 16 match while Belgium thrashed co-hosts USA 4-1 to book a place in the last eight.

Belgium have emerged as a secret powerhouse in this edition of the FIFA World Cup, as this could be the last time their golden generation will have a chance to end their country's prolonged drought. The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois will try to use their influence.

For Spain, Lamine Yamal hasn't been at his level, and the Spanish teenager will have the onus to lead his side into the semifinal.

Spain vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Spain vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Spain and Belgium will be played on Saturday (IST).

At what time will the Spain vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Spain and Belgium will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Spain vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Spain and Belgium will be held at the Los Angeles Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Spain vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match between Spain and Belgium will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Spain vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal match in India?