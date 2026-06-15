Spain vs Cape Verde Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

Spain will open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Cape Verde on Monday at Atlanta Stadium. La Roja are tipped as one of the favourites and they will aim to start their World Cup campaign with utmost confidence. Spain lost to Morocco in the Qatar World Cup four years ago.

With a few minnow countries already showing their might, Cape Verde will definitely fancy their chances against the mighty Spain. A brilliant qualifying campaign saw them defeating the likes of Cameroon on home turf. On the other hand, Spain have the ideal mix of balance in their squad and focus will be on Lamine Yamal.

The FC Barcelona star received a green light from the medical staff but is very unlikely to start the game.

Spain vs Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Spain vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Cape Verde will be played on Monday.

At what time will the Spain vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Cape Verde will kick off at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will the Spain vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Cape Verde will be held at the Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta.

How to watch the live telecast of Spain vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Cape Verde will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Spain vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?