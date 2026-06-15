Will Spain Sensation Lamin Yamal Make His FIFA World Cup Debut vs Cape Verde?

All eyes will be on Spain when they take on Cape Verde in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener at Atlanta Stadium on Monday. La Roja are tipped to be one of the favourites, and in his maiden FIFA World Cup, Lamine Yamal will have the onus to shoulder additional responsibility.

Yamal hobbled off during FC Barcelona's La Liga encounter against Celta Vigo and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. There have been various kinds of chatter regarding his injury status and the hype around him has already hit the roof. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed the 18-year-old is fit and is available for the Cape Verde clash.

In the pre-match press conference, he said, “We are following the indications of medical staff from Barcelona, his club, and also from the Spanish national team, with the fitness coaches. Everything says that Lamine Yamal is ready to play tomorrow.

“We don’t know how much. It is a matter of how the game is evolving, the game situation, that gives you a hint of when he might jump on the pitch, but he is in ideal condition to play tomorrow.”