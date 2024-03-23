Spain keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024 | Image: AP

Advertisement

This is a European Championship year, and Spain will look to build on its recent success. Last June, they won the UEFA Nations League by defeating Italy and Croatia, the latter by penalty shootout. La Roja then won their last six matches, finishing first in their qualifying group for Euro 2024 in Germany, where they will compete against Croatia, Italy, and Albania this summer. Colombia, meanwhile, is preparing for the 2024 Copa America, which begins in late June. They will face Paraguay, Brazil, and either Honduras or Costa Rica in their group.

Also Read | Leicester could fall foul of Premier League's spending rules

Advertisement

Q. When will the Spain vs Colombia International Friendly match take place?

Spain vs Colombia International Friendly match will take place on March 22, 2024.

Advertisement

Q. At what time Spain vs Colombia International Friendly match take place?

The Spain vs Colombia International Friendly match will take place on:

Advertisement

USA: 9:30 p.m. CET

UK: 8:30 p.m. UK

India: 2 AM IST (March 23)

Q. Where will the Spain vs Colombia International Friendly match take place?

The Spain vs Colombia International Friendly will take place at London Stadium.

Also Read | Saka withdraws from England squad

Advertisement

Q. How to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Colombia International friendly in India?

The Spain vs Colombia International friendly match will not live telecast in India.

Advertisement

Q. How to watch Spain vs Colombia live streaming of International Friendly in India?

Fans in India can catch Spain vs Colombia live streaming on Dazn.

Advertisement

Q. How to watch Spain vs Colombia live streaming of International friendly in the US?

Fans in the USA can watch Spain vs Colombia live streaming on Fubo TV.

Advertisement

Q. How to watch Spain vs Colombia live streaming of International friendly in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Spain vs Colombia live streaming on Viaplay Sports.

Advertisement