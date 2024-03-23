×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Spain vs Colombia live streaming: How to watch the international friendly in India, US, and UK?

Ahead of the start of the Spain vs Colombia international friendly match, let's find out how to watch the match live. Get hold of the live streaming details.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Spain keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024
Spain keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024 | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

This is a European Championship year, and Spain will look to build on its recent success. Last June, they won the UEFA Nations League by defeating Italy and Croatia, the latter by penalty shootout. La Roja then won their last six matches, finishing first in their qualifying group for Euro 2024 in Germany, where they will compete against Croatia, Italy, and Albania this summer. Colombia, meanwhile, is preparing for the 2024 Copa America, which begins in late June. They will face Paraguay, Brazil, and either Honduras or Costa Rica in their group.

Also Read | Leicester could fall foul of Premier League's spending rules

Advertisement

Q. When will the Spain vs Colombia International Friendly match take place?

Spain vs Colombia International Friendly match will take place on March 22, 2024.

Advertisement

Q. At what time Spain vs Colombia International Friendly match take place?

The Spain vs Colombia International Friendly match will take place on:

Advertisement
  • USA: 9:30 p.m. CET
  • UK: 8:30 p.m. UK
  • India: 2 AM IST (March 23)

Q. Where will the Spain vs Colombia International Friendly match take place?

The Spain vs Colombia International Friendly will take place at London Stadium.

Also Read | Saka withdraws from England squad

Advertisement

Q. How to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs Colombia International friendly in India?

The Spain vs Colombia International friendly match will not live telecast in India.

Advertisement

Q. How to watch Spain vs Colombia live streaming of International Friendly in India?

Fans in India can catch Spain vs Colombia live streaming on Dazn.

Advertisement

Q. How to watch Spain vs Colombia live streaming of International friendly in the US?

Fans in the USA can watch Spain vs Colombia live streaming on Fubo TV.

Advertisement

Q. How to watch Spain vs Colombia live streaming of International friendly in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Spain vs Colombia live streaming on Viaplay Sports.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 23:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Moscow concert hall was reportedly set ablaze during the attack.

Moscow Firing

a few seconds ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer: LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates

a minute ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate Middleton

3 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Of Wales

16 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Kate Says She Has Cancer

22 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Kate Cancer

23 minutes ago
‘Thoughts With Princess’: Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Rishi Sunak to Princess

24 minutes ago
World C'ship of Legends

Cricket Update

an hour ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

LCT

an hour ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli being agressive

an hour ago
Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani on Kejriwal

an hour ago
CSK

CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

an hour ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

an hour ago
From Anti-Corruption Crusader To Scam 'Kingpin'; Kejriwal Battles Scathing Charges | The Debate

Kejriwal: The Kingpin?

an hour ago
Water pipeline burst in Mumbai's Borivali

Water Pipeline Burst

an hour ago
Bhutan

India news Live

an hour ago
Spain keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024

Spain vs Colombia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohan Gupta Quits Congress, Alleges Character Assasination

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  2. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education11 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo