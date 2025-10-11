WATCH | Lionel Messi's Casual Attire Draws Spotlight at Hard Rock Stadium During Argentina vs Venezuela International Friendly

Argentina vs Venezuela: He may not playing the match, but Lionel Messi - arguably the best footballer in the world - was present at the Hard Rock stadium for the international friendly between Argentina and Venezuela on Friday night. He entered the stadium with his security and was spotted in casual clothes. He was there with his entire family to watch the game.

For the unversed, the La Albiceleste have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and face their South American neighbour before facing Puerto Rico on Monday.

It is not sure Messi will be there in the starting XI for that one or not. Not long back, Argentina beat Ecuador in the final match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

“It’s true that these are games to try out and to see, as I said the other day, and that’s what we’re going to do,” coach Lionel Scaloni revealed on Thursday.

Messi missed four matches through a muscle injury in August across Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup. He is expected to feature in Inter Miami's game against Atlanta.

Giovani Puts Argentina in Lead

At the time of filing the copy, Argentina have taken the lead against Venezuela already.