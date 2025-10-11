Updated 11 October 2025 at 06:31 IST
WATCH | Lionel Messi's Casual Attire Draws Spotlight at Hard Rock Stadium During Argentina vs Venezuela International Friendly
Argentina vs Venezuela: Regardless of the fact that he is playing or not, Lionel Messi's sheer presence draws massive fanfare and that was evident when he turned up at the Hard Rock stadium in his casual attire.
Argentina vs Venezuela: He may not playing the match, but Lionel Messi - arguably the best footballer in the world - was present at the Hard Rock stadium for the international friendly between Argentina and Venezuela on Friday night. He entered the stadium with his security and was spotted in casual clothes. He was there with his entire family to watch the game.
For the unversed, the La Albiceleste have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and face their South American neighbour before facing Puerto Rico on Monday.
It is not sure Messi will be there in the starting XI for that one or not. Not long back, Argentina beat Ecuador in the final match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
“It’s true that these are games to try out and to see, as I said the other day, and that’s what we’re going to do,” coach Lionel Scaloni revealed on Thursday.
Messi missed four matches through a muscle injury in August across Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup. He is expected to feature in Inter Miami's game against Atlanta.
Giovani Puts Argentina in Lead
At the time of filing the copy, Argentina have taken the lead against Venezuela already.
Giovani Lo Celso has found the back of the net in the 31st-minute of the game to get his team in front. Lautaro Martinez got the ball outside the box from Julian Alvarez and then played it through to Lo Celso on the left side of the penalty area. Celso took a touch and laced the ball, and it struck the advancing goalkeeper before bouncing into the back of the net.
