Spanish Police Suspect 'Speeding' Was The Likely Cause Behind Liverpool Star Diogo Jota's Fatal Car Accident: Reports

The initial findings into Diogo Jota's car accident could be overspeeding, as per the Spanish authorities, as things stand. The Liverpool star and his brother Andre Silva died in a fatal car accident on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the north-east city of Zamora, Spain, close to the Portuguese border, on Thursday.

Spanish Authorities Revealed Findings Into Diogo Jota's Car Accident

As per an Independent report, a spokesperson for the Guardia Civil of Zamora revealed that evidence suggested that the 28-year-old was driving the car during the time of the crash. Overspeeding is also suspected as the car was thought to be travelling at a speed of around 120kmph. As per the statement, “The expert report is being carried out and finished, where, among other things, they are studying the marks (tread) left by one of the wheels of the vehicle.

“Everything also points to a possible high excess of speed over the permitted speed of the road.

“All the tests carried out for the moment point to the fact that the driver of the vehicle was Diogo Jota.”

Diogo Jota Joined Liverpool From Wolves

Jota only married his long-time partner Rute Cardoso days before the accident. The Portuguese international was travelling from Portugal to Santander in Spain, where he was supposed to take a ferry to England in order to report at Liverpool for pre-season training. Tributes have poured in from all over the world, and Liverpool also announced they would retire the jersey no. 20 in honour of the forward.