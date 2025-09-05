Star India Defender Sandesh Jhingan Undergoes Surgery Following Cheekbone Fracture In CAFA Nations Cup 2025: 'Now I Start My Recovery'

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Star Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan went under the knife for his cheekbone fracture, which he sustained during the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 fixture against Iran in Tajikistan.

Jhingan returned home after he sustained the injury during India's 3-0 defeat against Iran in the ongoing CAFA Nations Cup 2025, on September 1.

AIFF Reflects On Sandesh Jhingan's Injury

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) took to its official social media handle to share a statement on Sandesh Jhingan's injury, saying that the Indian defender's recovery and rehabilitation are being closely monitored.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and FC Goa express their full support for Sandesh Jhingan, who sustained a cheekbone fracture while on national duty with the Senior Men's National Team. Sandesh is under expert medical care in Goa, and his recovery and rehabilitation are being closely monitored," AIFF stated in a statement.

"AIFFF and FC Goa remain fully aligned in ensuring Sandesh receives the best treatment and every support required during this period. The AIFF reaffirms its commitment to always stand by players and clubs whenever injuries occur on national duty, extending complete care and assistance," it added.

Sandesh Jhingan Provides Update After Undergoing Surgery

After undergoing the surgery, Sandesh Jhingan took to his official Instagram handle to share an update on his health, saying that now he will be starting his recovery process to make his return on the pitch.

"By the Grace of God and help of both @indianfootball and @fcgoaofficial surgery went really well. Now i start my recovery and return to pitch. Secondly i just wanted to clarify from my side that it was my conscious decision to carry on to play for the rest of match, and i dont promote or feel proud of it, but it was my decision made purely on the heat of the game, and i take full responsibility of it," Sandesh Jhingan wrote on Instagram.

India started their voyage in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 with a 2-1 win over Tajikistan. In their second Group B fixture of the tournament, the Blue Tigers conceded a 3-0 defeat against Iran. India ended their Group B campaign with a goalless draw against Afghanistan.