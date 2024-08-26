sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 15:53 IST, August 26th 2024

Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC To Take On Mohun Bagan SG in Durand Cup Semis

As Asia's oldest football tournament enters the final stages of the competition, Bengaluru FC have their task cut out against the defending champions. Mogan Bagan have not only scored 10 goals but also stoutly defended their citadel, conceding just three goals.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri | Image: Indian Super League
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:53 IST, August 26th 2024