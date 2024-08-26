Published 15:53 IST, August 26th 2024

Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC To Take On Mohun Bagan SG in Durand Cup Semis

As Asia's oldest football tournament enters the final stages of the competition, Bengaluru FC have their task cut out against the defending champions. Mogan Bagan have not only scored 10 goals but also stoutly defended their citadel, conceding just three goals.