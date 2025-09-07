Updated 7 September 2025 at 15:24 IST
Sunil Chhetri Highlights Game-Changing Similarities Between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo: 'When You're At the Top...'
Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has drawn a parallel between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Both Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo have been stalwarts in their respective level of sports. Both athletes share a common passion for fitness, and it has helped them to achieve the unthinkable as it stands.
Ronaldo has been immensely successful, winning league titles in three different countries, alongside lifting the Champions League on five occasions, making him the most decorated footballer in the European tournament. At the age of 40, he is still going strong and ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the Saudi Pro League last season.
On the other side, Virat finally managed to end his IPL title drought after RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad. Virat also lifted his first T20 World Cup title last year and added a Champions Trophy medal this year. Virat is regarded as one of the best in the longest format as well as in the limited-overs format.
Sunil Chhetri drew a parallel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli. Speaking on the Desi Premier League podcast, Chhetri revealed Virat had sent scores of some of his tests. “A few days back, he (Kohli) was sending me his scores of one of the tests he was doing. It is so addictive, and it is so good to know these kinds of people. On your bad days when you feel a bit lethargic, you see them and think, ‘let’s go’. When you are at the top, everyone wants to be a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo, and for these two to keep their place is unbelievable."
Cristiano Ronaldo Got Past Lionel Messi In Unique List
Ronaldo was on target as Portugal thrashed Armenia 5-0 to open their FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign. The 40-year-old scored a brace to take his international goal tally to 140. The former Manchester United star also got past Lionel Messi in the list of most goals in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
