Sunil Chhetri Highlights Game-Changing Similarities Between Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo: 'When You're At the Top...'

Both Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo have been stalwarts in their respective level of sports. Both athletes share a common passion for fitness, and it has helped them to achieve the unthinkable as it stands.

Sunil Chhetri Decodes What Unites Cristiano Ronaldo And Virat Kohli

Ronaldo has been immensely successful, winning league titles in three different countries, alongside lifting the Champions League on five occasions, making him the most decorated footballer in the European tournament. At the age of 40, he is still going strong and ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the Saudi Pro League last season.

On the other side, Virat finally managed to end his IPL title drought after RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad. Virat also lifted his first T20 World Cup title last year and added a Champions Trophy medal this year. Virat is regarded as one of the best in the longest format as well as in the limited-overs format.

Sunil Chhetri drew a parallel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli. Speaking on the Desi Premier League podcast, Chhetri revealed Virat had sent scores of some of his tests. “A few days back, he (Kohli) was sending me his scores of one of the tests he was doing. It is so addictive, and it is so good to know these kinds of people. On your bad days when you feel a bit lethargic, you see them and think, ‘let’s go’. When you are at the top, everyone wants to be a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo, and for these two to keep their place is unbelievable."

