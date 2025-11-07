Sunil Chhetri Poised To Announce Retirement From Professional Football After ISL 2025-2026 Season: 'My Goal Is To...'

Earlier in June 2024, veteran Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement from international football after India's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers match against Kuwait.

However, Chhetri reversed his decision to retire after former India head coach Manolo Marquez asked him to play in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers, which prompted him to change his mind in March 2025. After reversing his decision, Sunil Chhetri played his first game against the Maldives in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

But the legendary footballer failed to make a mark during his second stint with the Blue Tigers. The senior Indian men's football team have failed to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 after poor performance in the qualifiers.

Sunil Chhetri Opens Up On His Retirement Plans

While speaking to TOI, Sunil Chhetri broke the silence on his retirement plans, saying that his goal is to score 15 goals in the upcoming 2025-2026 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) and then draw a curtain on his illustrious career.

Chhetri wants to win the ISL with Bengaluru FC, but he also accepted that it will be tough for him at this age.

“If we win the ISL, it’ll allow me to wear the club’s colours on the international stage once more. But at 42, it’s tough. My goal is to score 15 goals this season and then retire,” Sunil Chhetri said as quoted by TOI.

The 41-year-old explained he got a call from Manolo Marquez after his retirement only because of his form in the ISL. Chhetri said that he had to say yes because it was the qualifiers.

“I knew the call came because of my ISL form. The qualifiers made me say yes in the end,” he added.

Sunil Chhetri's Numbers With Blue Tigers