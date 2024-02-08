Sunil Chhetri's last dance: AFC Asian Cup could be the most pivotal moment in Indian football

Advertisement

The Indian football team will face Australia in the AFC Asian Cup. With a talented team, India aspires to make a mark in the competition. Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be crucial in establishing India's hopes against a challenging opponent like Australia. The game, which will take place at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, is expected to be a close one as both teams want to establish an early lead in Group B. Expectations are high as India joins the competition, and fans are anticipating a great encounter that will begin on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

3 things you need to know

India vs Australia, Group B will be played on Saturday

Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian Football Team

India is placed in a tough group but are anticipated to perform well

Is Sunil Chhetri going to retire from international football after the AFC Asian Cup?

One can assume that this is Sunil Chhetri’s last ever AFC Asian Cup appearance; the 39-year-old footballer is going to turn 40 in less than 8 months, and 2024 could be his last ever season in an Indian jersey. Since making his debut in 2005 against Pakistan, the star captain has been with the Indian Football Team through thick and thin. He will be trying his best in the continental cup to lead the Blues in Group B against giants like Australia, Syria, and Uzbekistan. Even though Chhetri’s days are limited with the Indian team, he recently told the media that he will be playing in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in March and June.

The Blue Tigers have advanced to the third round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the first time after securing a noteworthy victory on the road against Kuwait in Group A—India's first in 22 years. The results of their games against Afghanistan in March and Kuwait and Qatar in June will greatly influence their destiny in the qualifiers. For India to achieve history and go to the next round of the World Cup qualifying campaign, the forthcoming matches will be crucial.

Will the 'Sleeping Giants' emerge and shine in the AFC Asian Cup?

Talking about the AFC Asian Cup, the Indian football squad, which is known as the "sleeping giant," has had difficulty living up to the hype. They are the lowest-ranked team in their group in the AFC Asian Cup 2024, currently assessed 102nd in the world. On paper, their opponents may be stronger, but a solid showing might help them overcome the disadvantage. India, grouped with Uzbekistan, Syria, and 2015 winners Australia, is preparing for their Saturday encounter against Australia. The Socceroos prevailed 4-0 in their most recent meeting between these two sides, which took place in the 2011 tournament.

Sunil Chhetri will be the oldest player in the tournament to take on the field in the AFC Asian Cup 2024. He boasts an impressive record of 93 goals in 145 international matches for the Indian national football team so far and will try to make the most out of this tournament with the squad. With Sunil Chhetri's approaching, shift, India's performance in the AFC Asian Cup has the ability to significantly change and improve the dynamics of football in the nation.

Indian Football Team’s schedule for AFC Asian Cup

January 13, 2024: Australia vs India at 2:30 PM at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 18, 2024: India vs Uzbekistan at 5:30 PM at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 23, 2024: Syria vs India at 2:30 PM at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Indian Football Team Squad for AFC Asian Cup

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh