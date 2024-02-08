Updated January 12th, 2024 at 08:19 IST
Juventus beats Frosinone 4-0 with Milik hat trick to reach Italian Cup semifinal vs. Lazio
Juventus, who was disqualified from European competition by UEFA this season, is still vying for two Italian championships. The Bianconeri defeated visiting Frosinone 4-0 on Thursday thanks to a hat trick from Arkadiusz Milik, and they advanced to play Lazio in the Italian Cup semifinals.
In Serie A, Juventus trails leader Inter Milan by two points at the season’s midpoint.
The Turin club was removed from the third-tier Europa Conference League by UEFA for this season for a false accounting case.
Massimiliano Allegri marked his 400th match as Juventus coach, becoming only the third manager to achieve that milestone with the club after Giovanni Trapattoni (596) and Marcello Lippi (405).
Milik put Juventus ahead with a penalty 10 minutes in following a foul on Fabio Miretti. Then he completed a counterattack after exchanging passes with United States international Weston McKennie. His third was a tap in and then Kenan Yildiz added the fourth following another assist from McKennie.
Lazio beat city rival Roma in a derby on Wednesday. The other semifinal features Atalanta against Fiorentina.
