Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

Juventus beats Frosinone 4-0 with Milik hat trick to reach Italian Cup semifinal vs. Lazio

Juventus, who was disqualified from European competition by UEFA this season, is still vying for two Italian championships. The Bianconeri defeated visiting Frosinone 4-0 on Thursday thanks to a hat trick from Arkadiusz Milik, and they advanced to play Lazio in the Italian Cup semifinals.

Associated Press Television News
Arkadiusz Milik
Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik celebrates after scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Italian Cup soccer match between Juventus and Frosinone at the Juventus Stadium in Turin | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Expelled from European competition by UEFA this season, Juventus is still in contention for two of Italy’s domestic titles.

Arkadiusz Milik scored a hat trick and the Bianconeri beat visiting Frosinone 4-0 on Thursday to advance into a matchup with Lazio in the Italian Cup semifinals.

Advertisement

In Serie A, Juventus trails leader Inter Milan by two points at the season’s midpoint.

The Turin club was removed from the third-tier Europa Conference League by UEFA for this season for a false accounting case.

Advertisement

Massimiliano Allegri marked his 400th match as Juventus coach, becoming only the third manager to achieve that milestone with the club after Giovanni Trapattoni (596) and Marcello Lippi (405).

Milik put Juventus ahead with a penalty 10 minutes in following a foul on Fabio Miretti. Then he completed a counterattack after exchanging passes with United States international Weston McKennie. His third was a tap in and then Kenan Yildiz added the fourth following another assist from McKennie.

Advertisement

Lazio beat city rival Roma in a derby on Wednesday. The other semifinal features Atalanta against Fiorentina.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement