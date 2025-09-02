Supreme Court Mandates AIFF To Select New Commercial Partners Through Tender Process

The Supreme Court has directed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to conduct a smooth tender process in order to choose a new commercial partner. To maintain neutrality, the entire process will be overseen by Justice L. Nageswara Rao, and it must be completed by October 15.

Supreme Court Ordered AIFF To Conduct Tender Process

The crisis deepened after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) put a hold on the Indian Super League for an indefinite period. Both AIFF and FSDL failed to reach a consensus regarding the extension of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA). Justice Sri Narasimha and Justice Joymalya Bagchi had set the hearing for August 28 and both AIFF and FSDL submitted a proposal citing the ISL to start from December.

The Supreme Court order stated, “To fill the legislative gap, this Court has monitored the management, sanction and conduct of national level football tournaments and leagues by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). In the process, assistance of a distinguished retired judge of this Court was taken to examine a draft constitution for AIFF, prepared after involving every stakeholder.

“Finally, after hearing all the parties, including the amici curiae, on the final draft of the proposed constitution of AlFF, we reserved the case for judgment. While reserving, we directed AIFF not to enter into any binding contracts till the judgment is pronounced."

ISL clubs Met AIFF On August 7