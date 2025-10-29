Swansea City vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Carabao Cup Match Live In India?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks with his players during a stop-in-play during the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City, in Birmingham | Image: PA via AP

The Carabao Cup action has pitted two exciting teams together for action as Manchester City will visit Swansea City in the fourth round of the competition.

The upcoming clash will be a thriller, with Swansea entering the match in pleasant form while Manchester looks to bounce back from their recent defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The competition will be tense, and the Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City will be the favourites. But cup competitions are often unpredictable and often deliver surprises.

Swansea City Hosts Manchester City In A Pivotal Carabao Cup Encounter

Manchester City will enter the EFL Cup competition following their disappointing defeat to Aston Villa. The team's depth is expected to feature stars like Phil Foden and Savinho, but Pep Guardiola is expected to make some rotations. Goalkeeper James Trafford is likely to start for City FC.

Despite their recent loss, City have picked up four wins and a draw, and they would look to shake off all concerns over the team's performance and consistency.

Swansea City has enjoyed a firm run as they are coming off three consecutive wins. In the previous round of the Carabao Cup, Swansea defeated Nottingham City, and they would look to bank on the home advantage to go up against a side that has won multiple championships in the past.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Manchester City has dominated the fixture, having been unbeaten in the past 15 outings against Swansea City. The last time both sides locked horns was in 2021, when Man City won with a 3-1 lead in the FA Cup.

Swansea City vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Live Streaming

When will the Swansea City vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Match be played?

The Carabao Cup match between Swansea City and Manchester City will be played on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Where will the Swansea City vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match be played?

The Carabao Cup match between Swansea City and Manchester City will take place at the Swansea.com Stadium in Plasmarl, Wales.

At what time will the Swansea City vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match be played?

The Carabao Cup match between Swansea City and Manchester City will start at 01:15 AM IST.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Swansea City vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the Carabao Cup match between Swansea City and Manchester City is not available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Swansea City vs Manchester City Carabao Cup match in India?