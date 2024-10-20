sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:54 IST, October 20th 2024

Swedish league game suspended after fans throw pyrotechnics onto the field

A Stockholm soccer derby that could potentially decide the Swedish league's title race was suspended in the second half Sunday after Djurgarden supporters threw multiple fireworks onto the field.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
