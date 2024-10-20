Published 23:54 IST, October 20th 2024
Swedish league game suspended after fans throw pyrotechnics onto the field
A Stockholm soccer derby that could potentially decide the Swedish league's title race was suspended in the second half Sunday after Djurgarden supporters threw multiple fireworks onto the field.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Swedish league game suspended after fans throw pyrotechnics onto the field | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:54 IST, October 20th 2024