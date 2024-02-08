Advertisement

Lionel Messi is currently thriving after securing the World Cup and is now with the MLS outfit Inter Miami. Not too long ago, Messi was a part of the French club Paris Saint Germain. Leo ended his Barcelona stint to join the Ligue 1 club, but his run in France was not a fruitful one, to say the least. The Argentine striker's troubles were visible, and it took a toll on his performance for the club.

3 things you need to know

After FC Barcelona, Messi joined PSG to continue his football career

Messi eventually joined Inter Miami after his PSG stint

Messi was critical of his stay in Paris

PSG President calls out Messi for not respecting the club

Lionel Messi has been critical of his stay at the Paris Saint Germain. The World Cup winner said that he considered joining the Ligue 1 club was a mistake, and he regrets making the switch from FC Barcelona to PSG. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi blasted the Argentine striker for not putting the respect over the club that he once played for. While speaking to RMC Sport, the PSG Chief mentioned:

"It wasn't easy for him, there was also Kylian, Neymar... I have a lot of respect for him, but if there's someone who doesn't speak well of the club when they're gone, that's not right."

"It's a matter of respect. He's not a bad guy, but about Messi or whoever, talking when you've already left - it's not our style," Al-Khelaifi added.

Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient, at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP

Messi once opened up about his stay in the French club, stating that it did not turn out the way that he imagined it to be. Moreover, the Argentine striker revealed that the Ligue 1 outfit did not recognize and celebrate when he came off as the World Cup winner. Nevertheless, Messi is now with Inter Miami and will be back in action this month.