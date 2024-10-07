Published 06:58 IST, October 7th 2024
Ten Hag future up in the air after Man United draws at Villa to extend winless run. Chelsea held 1-1
Manchester United’s winless run in all competitions extended to five games after a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving manager Erik ten Hag’s position uncertain heading into a two-week international break.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Erik Ten Hag | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
06:58 IST, October 7th 2024