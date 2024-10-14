Published 22:31 IST, October 14th 2024
Tests show no major injury to Lamine Yamal after leaving Spain squad with muscle problem
Tests have confirmed Lamine Yamal has only a strain in his left hamstring sustained on duty with Spain, Barcelona said Monday. The teenage star underwent the tests after leaving the national squad following the 1-0 win over Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Spain’s Lamine Yamal, left, and Denmark’s Victor Kristiansen battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League group 4 soccer match between Spain and Denmark in Murcia, Spain | Image: AP Photo/Jose Breton
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
22:31 IST, October 14th 2024