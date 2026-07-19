Landslide Disaster in Nagaland: 8 Killed, 12 Injured in Mon District

At least eight people are feared dead and twelve others have been injured after heavy rainfall triggered massive landslides across multiple locations in Nagaland’s Mon district early Sunday morning.

The disaster began unfolding around 1:00 AM following intense and continuous rainfall, with the first reports of landslides reaching authorities between 6:00 AM and 7:00 AM. Mon town and Tizit have emerged as the hardest-hit areas, with the debris burying several houses.

Mon District Deputy Commissioner Wennyei Konyak confirmed that emergency teams have recovered four bodies from the rubble so far, including three women and one man. Four other individuals remain trapped underneath the collapsed structures and mud.

A large-scale search and rescue operation is currently underway across the affected sites. Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and the Assam Rifles are working alongside community volunteers to clear the debris and locate survivors.

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The twelve injured individuals have been pulled from the impact zones and are receiving medical treatment. Local officials note that the rescue efforts face significant challenges due to the unstable terrain and the threat of ongoing rainfall in the region.