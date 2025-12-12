Updated 12 December 2025 at 16:18 IST
'The Outcome Of That Conversation...': Arne Slot Set To Hold Talks With Mohamed Salah Ahead Of Liverpool's Match Against Brighton
Arne Slot set to hold talks with Mohamed Salah ahead of Liverpool' Brighton clash in the Premier League.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Mohamed Salah made headlines last week after his explosive interview, where the player claimed to have been 'thrown under the bus' by his long-time club Liverpool. Additionally, the Egyptian also revealed that his relationship with club manager Arne Slot was completely broken. This came after Mohamed Salah was dropped from the starting lineup for three consecutive games.
Following Salah's comments, he was dropped from the matchday squad for Liverpool's Champions League clash against Inter Milan. In his pre-match press conference, manager Arne Slot shared his plans to talk to Mohamed Salah to decide if he would take part in Liverpool's Premier League match against Brighton.
ALSO READ- Saudi Pro League Chief Teases Mohamed Salah's Future, Confirms Interest In Liverpool Star Amid Uncertainty
Arne Slot Does Not Want Salah To Leave Anfield
When asked about his opinion on Salah's future at Anfield, Slot shared that he doesn't want the player to leave. However, he emphasized that he needed to talk to the player before making any further comments.
Advertisement
Arne Slot shared, "I have no reasons to not want him to stay. I will have a conversation with Mo. The outcome of that conversation determines how things will look."
Mohamed Salah is set to depart for the AFCON on Monday, and depending on Egypt's performance in the tournament, the Liverpool fans might not see him till January next year.
Advertisement
ALSO READ- 'We All Know What’s Going On': Virgil van Dijk Reveals Liverpool Squad's Reaction To Mohamed Salah's Public Outburst
Mohamed Salah So Far This Season
The Egyptian has scored five goals for the Reds this season across all competitions in his 18 appearances. Notably, he has scored 250 goals in his 450 appearances for the club since joining them in 2017 from AS Roma.