'There’s Always More Noise Outside Than Inside': Real Madrid Goal Keeper Responds To Rumors Claiming Xabi Alonso Has Lost The Club Dressing Room

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, in an interview with Cadena COPE, responded to the rumors about an alleged tension between coach Xabi Alonso and the team. The rumors erupted after Real Madrid's draw with Rayo Vallecano following their defeat to Liverpool.

Thibaut Courtois, however, brushed off any such rumors and suggested that the press has been making a bigger deal out of it than it actually is. He responded, "There’s always more noise outside than inside. There’s always criticism for just a draw. Playing at Rayo’s ground is always difficult. We have to improve. Now we have a tough month ahead. We have to beat Elche."

Courtois Responds To Comparison Between Ancelotti And Alonso

The goalkeeper shared that there is a difference between their former coach, Ancelotti, and their current coach, Alonso. Thus, he believes that comparing the two and saying that the team misses their former coach would be disrespectful toward Xabi.

Thibaut Courtois shared, "Ancelotti was like a father or a grandfather. Xabi is more modern. They’re both very good coaches, each with their own style. To say we miss Ancelotti would be disrespectful to Xabi. We have a good relationship with Alonso."

He further added, "In the dressing room, it’s normal for some players to be more unhappy about not playing as much. We’re training well. In our team, everything is discussed openly; there are no problems. If we need to impose order, I’m one of those who can do it, but we haven’t needed to. We’re all pulling in the same direction."

