'They Got A Little More Desperate': Celta Vigo Forward Reveals Real Madrid Lost Control In Final Minutes After Win At Bernabeu
Pressure increases on manager Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid face a 0-2 Bernabeu defeat against Celta Vigo.
Real Madrid fell into a shock 0-2 defeat in their clash against Celta Vigo in La Liga. In just seven minutes after the break, Celta substitute Williot Swedberg scored a clever finish into the bottom corner of the net, giving the visitors an unlikely lead in the game. However, things turned worse for Real Madrid when they were reduced to 10 men after Fran Garcia was shown two yellow cards in a span of one minute.
Madrid were further reduced to nine men in the 92nd minute after Alvaro Carreras picked up two yellow cards, one for a foul and another for abusive language. Williot Swedberg scored his second goal of the night following the dismissal of Carreras. Notably, this was Celta's first win against Real Madrid since 2014.
Following the victory, Celta forward Borja Iglesias shared that the hosts' side lost control at the end of the match, thus resulting in another red card. He also admitted that he had not anticipated such a heated clash between the two sides before the match.
Borja Iglesias On Real Madrid
As the match approached the final whistle, Real Madrid were seen protesting multiple decisions by the referee as protests became frequent in the final few minutes. Borja Iglesias shared that the host side's desperation cost them hugely.
He shared, "It got more tense than I thought it would. In the end, there were a lot of stoppages, some fouls that left us all wondering, and they got a little more desperate than they should have."
The Celta forward also praised his team, saying, "We were able to have possession time, play in the opponent’s half, and defend well in a low block. I think we played a great game."
Real Madrid To Face Manchester City In Champions League
Following their defeat at the Bernabeu, the La Liga club is set to face Manchester City on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the recent defeat meant that Los Blancos are currently four points behind table leaders Barcelona, having won only one game out of their last five matches.
