Published 06:37 IST, October 6th 2024
Thuram and Retegui hat tricks help Inter and Atalanta to Serie A wins
Marcus Thuram and Mateo Retegui scored hat tricks to help their clubs to significant wins in Serie A on Saturday.Thuram netted all three of Inter Milan’s goals in the defending champion’s 3-2 win over 10-man Torino while Retegui helped Atalanta beat his former club Genoa 5-1.
Associated Press Television News
Marcus Thuram | Image: AP
