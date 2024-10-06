sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:37 IST, October 6th 2024

Thuram and Retegui hat tricks help Inter and Atalanta to Serie A wins

Marcus Thuram and Mateo Retegui scored hat tricks to help their clubs to significant wins in Serie A on Saturday.Thuram netted all three of Inter Milan’s goals in the defending champion’s 3-2 win over 10-man Torino while Retegui helped Atalanta beat his former club Genoa 5-1.

Marcus Thuram
Marcus Thuram | Image: AP
