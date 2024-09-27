sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:33 IST, September 27th 2024

Tottenham home game in Europa League delayed because of 'severe travel disruption'

The start of a Europa League game between Tottenham and Qarabag was delayed because of a “severe travel disruption,” the Premier League club said.UEFA said the delay was “due to a late team arrival.”

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
