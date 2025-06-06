Tottenham Hotspur Send Shockwaves By Letting Go Of Europa League-Winning Boss Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou holds up the Europa League trophy on the pitch during the EPL match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium | Image: AP

Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur has announced the shocking departure of head coach Ange Postecoglou. The development comes just a couple of weeks after Spurs ended their 17-year title drought by winning the UEFA Europa League Final. Postecoglou played a huge role as a manager as he led the side towards a victory by defeating Manchester United by 1-0 in Bilbao, Spain and qualified to be a part of the UEFA Champions League. As shocking as it may sound, Postecoglou's departure was confirmed by the North London club,

Ange Postecoglou Let Go By Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur. He had joined the club in the summer of 2023 and was a part of the team for two years. Postecoglou became the third manager for the football club to clinch a European Trophy.

The Australian coach forged a build-up for the side, but they haven't been able to pick up much success since then. Even though they clinched the Europa League triumph, the club let him go after significant performance review.

"Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the Club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties.

"We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club... However, the Board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the Club for a change to take place," the Spurs said in an official statement.

What Prompted Postecoglou's Exit From Spurs?

One of the biggest reasons for Tottenham Hotspur to let Ange Postecoglou go was the club's uninspired performance since his debut. Even though the club had a positive start in the Premier League 2023-24 season and finished fifth in the league, the 2024-25 season ended up being their worst-ever EPL finish at no. 17. They barely averted relegation after securing 11 wins in 38 matches.

The club specified that their recent Europa League triumph would be one of the club's greatest moments this season. But they would not let emotions align with their decision regarding Postecoglou.