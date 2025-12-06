Updated 6 December 2025 at 18:48 IST
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?
Tottenham Hotspur will play against Brentford in their upcoming Premier League fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Premier League 2025-2026: Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns against Brentford in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Saturday, December 6.
The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford will kick off at 8:30 PM IST. The two teams have faced nine times so far, out of which the Spurs clinched five wins, and Brentford sealed just one match.
Tottenham Hotspur have failed to clinch a single win in their previous five matches, conceding three defeats and drawing two games. Spurs are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United on December 3. They are holding 11th place on the table with 19 points from 14 matches.
On the other hand, Brentford clinched two wins and conceded three defeats in their previous five fixtures. They are coming into this match after a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on December 4. Brentford hold 13th place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 19 points from 14 matches.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details
When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 6.
Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Premier League 2025-2026 match start?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.
