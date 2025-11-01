Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live Streaming Details: Here's When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India

Chelsea will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the headline clash of Matchweek 10. Spurs are on the third place on the points table with 17 points from nine games. A win against Chelsea will take them into the top two, and they will be just behind Arsenal, who are currently in the form of their lives. Chelsea, on the other hand, have problems of their own as they will miss the services of Liam Delap, which is a result of suspension following his red card.

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea is all set to be a high-octane clash as the Blues head across the city to face Spurs. Thomas Frank's side are starting a challenging phase in their campaign as they'll lock horns with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain among their next five fixtures.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

Advertisement

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

Advertisement

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 11 PM IST on Saturday

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription

ALSO READ | Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim Aware Of Nottingham Forest Challenge

What are the predicted lineups for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?