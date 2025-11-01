Updated 1 November 2025 at 16:35 IST
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live Streaming Details: Here's When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India
Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have played a total of 179 matches against each other. Chelsea have won 81 and Spurs have won 56. The remaining 42 games ended in a draw
Chelsea will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the headline clash of Matchweek 10. Spurs are on the third place on the points table with 17 points from nine games. A win against Chelsea will take them into the top two, and they will be just behind Arsenal, who are currently in the form of their lives. Chelsea, on the other hand, have problems of their own as they will miss the services of Liam Delap, which is a result of suspension following his red card.
The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea is all set to be a high-octane clash as the Blues head across the city to face Spurs. Thomas Frank's side are starting a challenging phase in their campaign as they'll lock horns with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain among their next five fixtures.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming
When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?
- The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025
Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?
- The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match start?
- The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 11 PM IST on Saturday
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?
- The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?
- The Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription
What are the predicted lineups for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2025-2026 match?
- Tottenham Hotspur: Guglielmo Vicario (GK), Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence, Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur, Brennan Johnson, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Richarlison.
- Chelsea: Robert Sanchez (GK), Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto, Estevao, Alejandro Garnacho, Joao Pedro
