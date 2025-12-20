Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Premier League action returns to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Spurs gear up to host Liverpool in Matchweek 17 of the Premier League. This week features some delectable matches, with the THFC vs LIV EPL clash being one of them, as it has significant weightage.

Liverpool is currently seventh in the competition and will be confident as they are coming off a decent form. Spurs, on the other hand, are at 12th with shaky form. Both sides would aim to improve in terms of strategy and deliver a convincing performance to gain points and improve their standings in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur Host Liverpool In Key EPL Clash

Tottenham Hotspur will enter their home venue with a lot of hope. Their recent 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest may have shaken their momentum and confidence, but they have picked up a 3-0 win over Slavia Praha and a 2-0 victory over Brentford.

The Thomas Frank-managed side has displayed flashes of brilliance, but inconsistency has direly affected their performance in recent times. It will be a crucial test of resilience for the club when they lock horns against Liverpool at home.

With three wins and two draws, Liverpool has displayed convincing form and would have renewed confidence. Defeating Brighton and Inter Milan will give them a renewed boost of momentum as they look to recover from their turbulent start.

The Arne Slot-managed side is looking to rediscover their dominant form, which helped them become Premier League champions last year. The Reds will aim to march into the top four, while Spurs will be desperate to halt their momentum in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

Where will the Manchester City vs Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 11:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match?