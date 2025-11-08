Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Here's All You Need To Know About Team News, Head-To-Head Record, Starting XI And LIVE Streaming Details

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host the first high-profile clash of Matchweek 11, Spurs and Manchester United. The Red Devils will have a chance of avenging their loss in the Europa League Final last season. The Red Devils, under Ruben Amorim, have found their lost rhythm, and they are currently unbeaten in their previous four English Premier League games. Spurs succumbed to a defeat against Chelsea, and they will look to get back to winning ways.

This is the first time that these two teams are coming face-to-face with each other after the Europa League Final last season. Tottenham Hotspur have played Manchester United 204 times. The Red Devils have won 96 of those games, whereas Spurs have won 57 matches, and the remaining 51 games ended in a draw. The last time United defeated Spurs was in October 2022, courtesy of Fred and Bruno Fernandes' goals, which gave United a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Team News

Manchester United: The Red Devils have an injury concern in Lisandro Martinez. The centre-back, who had been sidelined since February with a knee injury, returned to training but is yet to regain full fitness

Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs will miss out on players like James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Dominic Solanke, Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, Ben Davies, Archie Gray, and Kota Takai for the United visit. Lucas Bergvall, the midfielder, won't feature due to concussion protocols.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Predicted Starting XI

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha, Sarr; Johnson, Richarlison, Simons

Manchester United: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Here's Where To Watch The Live Streaming And Telecast

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The game can be live streamed on the Hotstar application and website.