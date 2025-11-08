Updated 8 November 2025 at 15:44 IST
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?
Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a much-anticipated Premier League fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Manchester United will have a chance to avenge their Europa League final defeat when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. United have turned the tide in their favour and are currently unbeaten in the last four EPL games.
Spurs will be expecting a better performance after they succumbed to a defeat against Chelsea at their home. They bounced back with a 4-0 win against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League and will be confident ahead of the match. The Red Devils are winless in their last seven matches against Spurs, but Ruben Amorim insisted they are better prepared this time around.
Also Read: Premier League Matchweek 11: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures And Live Streaming Details
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League Live Streaming
When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League Match be played?
Advertisement
The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played on Saturday.
At what time will the Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United Premier League match start?
Advertisement
The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will kick off at 6 PM IST.
Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match be played?
The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match in India?
The live telecast of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will kick off at 6 PM IST.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League match in India?
The live streaming of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will kick off at 6 PM IST.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 8 November 2025 at 15:44 IST