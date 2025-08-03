Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Club Friendly Match In India?

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Newcastle United in a pre-season freindly match at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Spurs captain Son Heung-min has already announced he will leave the club in the summer and has been linked with a move to MLS side Los Angeles FC. Sin has been named in the team to face Newcastle and this could be his last match in the Tottenham shirt.

Amid Alexander Isak's future debate, Newcastle would want to shut off the off field noise with a good display on the pitch. Isak has been linked with a Liverpool and the Premier League champions recently saw their offer being rejected by the Magpies.

Both Spurs and Newcastle will be plying their trade in the Champions League and will seek to test their combination before the campaign kicks off this month.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United club friendly Live Streaming

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United club friendly Match be played?

The club friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will be played on Sunday. The match will kick off at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United club friendly match be played?

The club friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will take place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Munich.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United club friendly match in India?

The live telecast of the club friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United club friendly match in India?