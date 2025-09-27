Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-2026: Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, September 28.

Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves have faced each other 19 times so. Both Spurs and Wolves have clinched seven wins. Meanwhile, five matches ended in a draw.

The last time Tottenham faced Wolves was back on April 13, 2025, and it was the Wanderers who clinched a 4-2 win over the Spurs. Now, it's time for the Spurs to take revenge, but only time will tell who will win the upcoming game.

Tottenham Hotspur have clinched three wins and suffered a defeat in their previous five fixtures. Spurs are coming into this match after sealing a 3-0 win over Doncaster in the EFL Cup.

In the Premier League 2025-2026 standings, Tottenham Hotspur hold fourth place on the table with 10 points from five matches.

On the other hand, Wolves hold the bottom most spot in the Premier League 2025-2026 table, and they are yet clinch their maiden win in the league. Wolves are coming into this match after clinching a 2-0 win over Everton in the EFL Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming

When will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, September 28.

Where will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England.

What time will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match?