TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup Match In India?

TRAU FC will take on NEROCA FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium | Image: thedurandcup/X

TRAU FC will take on NEROCA FC in an exciting Imphal derby in the Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Stadium. The Group F match will take place at 3 PM IST on Wednesday.

NEROCA FC will enter the contest as favourites on the back of their 2-1 win in I-League 2 over their Imphal archrivals. NEROCA rewrote history when they became the first team from North Eastern India to reach the final of the Durand Cup, Asia’s oldest football tournament, in 2016.

TRAU FC has been one of the pioneers in North East football and will seek a winning start to their Durand Cup campaign. They have only managed two wins out of 11 matches against NEROCA and will be adamant to improve their records.

TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Durand Cup Live Streaming

When will the TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Durand Cup Match be played?

The Durand Cup match between TRAU FC and NEROCA FC will be played on Wednesday. The match will kick off at 3 PM IST.

Where will the TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Durand Cup match be played?

The Durand Cup match between TRAU FC and NEROCA FC will take place at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

Where to watch the live telecast of the TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC Durand Cup match in India?

The live telecast of the Durand Cup match between TRAU FC and NEROCA FC will be available on Sony Sports Network. The match will kick off at 3 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where to watch the live streaming of the TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC, Durand Cup in India?