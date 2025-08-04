Trau FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group F Fixture On TV And Online Live

Durand Cup 2025: Trau FC are all set to lock horns with Real Kashmir FC in the next Group F fixture in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Durand Cup. Both the teams have played one match each in the ongoing tournament and are yet to open their account with a win. Trau FC are currently on the second spot of the Group F standings and are better placed as compared to their contemporaries, Real Kashmir FC.

Both Trau FC and Real Kashmir FC are placed alongside Indian Navy FT and Neroca FC. This is a do-or-die game for Real Kashmir FC who can be well out of the competition if they fail to open their account in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Durand Cup.

ALSO READ | Luka Majcen Nets Late Winner As Diamond Harbour FC Stun Mohammedan SC To Kick Off Durand Cup 2025 Campaign In Style

Trau FC vs. Real Kashmir FC Live Streaming Details

Where will the Indian Trau FC vs. Real Kashmir FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?

The Trau FC vs. Real Kashmir FC match of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Manipur

When will the Durand Cup 2025 match between Trau FC vs. Real Kashmir FC be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Trau FC and Real Kashmir FC will take place on August 4, 2025 (Monday)

What time will the Trau FC vs. Real Kashmir FC Durand Cup match start?

The Durand Cup match between Trau FC vs. Real Kashmir FC will start at 4 PM IST.

Where can you livestream Trau FC vs. Real Kashmir FC, Durand Cup 2025 Group F match?