Trau FC Vs Real Kashmir FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group F Fixture On TV And Online Live

Durand Cup 2025: Trau FC are all set to lock horns with Real Kashmir FC in the next Group F fixture in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Durand Cup. Both the teams have played one match each in the ongoing tournament and are yet to open their account with a win. Trau FC are currently on the second spot of the Group F standings and are better placed as compared to their contemporaries, Real Kashmir FC.
Both Trau FC and Real Kashmir FC are placed alongside Indian Navy FT and Neroca FC. This is a do-or-die game for Real Kashmir FC who can be well out of the competition if they fail to open their account in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Durand Cup.
