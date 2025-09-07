Turkey vs Spain Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live In India?

Spain will take on Turkey in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium. La Roja crushed Bulgaria to start their World Cup Qualifying campaign on a high note in the last game.

Spain will be one of the contenders for the FIFA World Cup title and are expected to navigate through the qualifying campaign with ease. They have emerged as one of the European powerhouses and have been pitted with Georgia, Bulgaria and Turkey in Group E.

Turkey also opened their FIFAWCQ campaign with a 3-2 win over Georgia and will definitely fancy their chances on home soil. The likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Arda Guler form the core of the Turkish team and Spain will not take their opponent lightly.

Turkey vs Spain FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming

