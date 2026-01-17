Udinese vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Serie A Match Live In India?

Inter Milan's players during the Italian Super Cup semi-final match against Bologna | Image: AP

Aiming to extend their lead, title favorites Inter Milan will visit mid-table Udinese on January 17, 2026, at the Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy. Notably, after winning seven of their last eight Serie A games, Inter Milan have seized the top spot in the league table ahead of past champions Napoli and rivals AC Milan.

Christian Chivu will want to get a good result against Udinese, as they will prepare for a tough fixture against Arsenal in the Champions League next week.

Meanwhile, following six straight losses to the Nerazzurri across all competitions, Udinese surprised Inter Milan when the two sides last met in September. Udinese won 2-1 against Inter Milan, surprising everybody. Notably, that has remained the highlight of their 2025-26 campaign.

Udinese are currently with 26 points after 20 matches and have been running hot and cold in recent weeks, winning twice, losing twice, and drawing twice in their last six Serie A fixtures.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Details:

When will the Udinese vs Inter Milan match be played?

The Serie A match between Udinese and Inter Milan will be played on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Where will the Udinese vs Inter Milan clash be played?

The upcoming Serie A clash between Inter Milan and Udinese will be played at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine.

What time will the fixture between Udinese and Inter Milan start?

The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Serie A fixture in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Udinese and Inter Milan.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Udinese and Inter Milan in India?