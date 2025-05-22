UEFA Run Out Of Winners Medals As Several Players Of Tottenham Hotspur Leave Empty Handed After Europa League Final Win Against Manchester United

The UEFA Europa League final got a dream ending for Tottenham Hotspur as the London based club finally won a European trophy. Tottenham Hotspur faced off against Manchester United in the finals of the Europa League as both teams got into it to win their first trophy of the season. Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester United in the finals as Brennan Johnson scored in the 42nd minute to score the only goal in the match. Following Tottenham ending their trophy drought, UEFA had a bit of an embarrassing moment as they ran out of medals to give to the Spurs players.

UEFA Left Red Faced As They Run Out Of Winners Medals

Following the end of the UEFA Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, the medal receiving ceremony left UEFA a bit red faced as they ran out of winner medals to give to the Tottenham Hotspur players and staff. This left several Spurs players without a medal which also included star player Son Heung-min.

UEFA later stated that they had run out of medals because Tottenham had sent way too many people up on the podium to receive the medals.

UEFA further clarified that only 30 medals were to be given on stage and the teams were informed of that. They also stated that 20 extra medals were sent to the Tottenham locker room after the celebrations had ended.

Tottenham Hotspur End 17-Year Old Trophy Drought

Tottenham Hotspur as a club had been facing constant ridicule due to their empty trophy cabinet as the London based club had not won a major trophy since 2008. Tottenham Hotspur were able to change that during the Europa League final when they defeated Manchester United 1-0.