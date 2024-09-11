Published 14:51 IST, September 11th 2024
US allows late goal off defensive mix-up in 1-1 draw vs. New Zealand as Pochettino hiring announced
Christian Pulisic stared in frustration after the final whistle and made clear how much work Mauricio Pochettino has ahead.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the field after losing 1-2 against Panama at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta | Image: AP
