USA Knocked Out of 2026 FIFA World Cup After Loss vs Belgium

2026 FIFA World Cup: It was heartbreak for the United States of America as Belgium ended their dream run to reach the quarter-final. Once reckons it was the regular lapses in defense that led to their downfall. Charles De Ketelaere was the star of the show for Belgium as he scored a crucial brace.

Belgium Crush US Dreams

One reckoned that the presence of star forward Folarin Balogun, whose one-game red-card suspension was controversially lifted by FIFA, would brighten their chances but that was not to be as American defenders were at fault in a pair of first-half goals and goalkeeper Matt Freese’s gaffe gave the Red Devils a third early in the second half.

And then veteran Romelu Lukaku added Belgium’s final goal in the third minute of stoppage time after Chris Richards’ giveaway.

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“Everyone saw from the beginning we didn’t connect with the game,” said U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino, who showed his frustration after Belgium’s second goal by kicking a rack in front of the bench, sending four water bottles flying. “It’s a process to learn. We need to assess that game and we need to see why we didn’t approach the game in the same way that (we approached) the rest of the World Cup.”

Seeking its first World Cup title, Belgium knocked the U.S. out in the round of 16 for the second time in 12 years and extended its unbeaten streak to 18 games. The Red Devils play 2010 champion Spain on Friday at Inglewood, California, for a semifinal berth against France or Morocco.

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Malik Tillman tied the score 1-1 midway through the first half with his second free kick goal of the tournament, but the Americans conceded just 61 seconds after the ensuing kickoff.

American star Christian Pulisic could only watch from the bench after injuring his right foot when he hit a boot of Belgium captain Youri Tielemans on a 52nd-minute shot attempt. Pulisic favored his foot after that and was replaced seven minutes later.