Updated 16 August 2025 at 16:57 IST

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The DFL Super Cup 2025 Final Live In India?

Bayern Munich faces VfB Stuttgart in the DFL Supercup 2025 Final. Bayern enters as Bundesliga champs, while Stuttgart qualified via DFB-Pokal win. Bayern holds a dominant head-to-head record.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich
VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich | Image: AP/Screengrab/X@VfB_int
The DFL Supercup 2025 Final is all set to happen, and a high-stakes match-up has been put in place. VfB Stuttgart will lock horns against Bayern Munich, and the title will be up for grabs.

Both sides have pushed hard throughout their respective seasons, with Stuttgart putting up a solid performance in the DFB-Pokal while Bayern have shone in their campaign in the Bundesliga.

VfB Stuttgart Hosts Bayern Munich For DFL Supercup 2025 Final

Bayern Munich has reached the DFL Supercup Final after reclaiming the Bundesliga title. They had failed to clinch it in the 2023-24 season, but Vincent Kompany's men turned the season around with their spectacular performance in 2024-25.

VfB Stuttgart, on the other hand, finished ninth in the 2024-25 season of the Bundesliga. But their performance in the DFB-Pokal final helped them seal a spot in the Supercup summit clash. Stuttgart had defeated Arminia Bielefeld 4-2.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have won 14 out of the 15 matches they have played against VfB Stuttgart, making them the overwhelming favourites in the upcoming DFL Supercup 2025 Final.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will the VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich DFL Super Cup Final Match Take Place?

The VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich DFL Super Cup Final match will take place on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 12:00 AM IST.

Where Will the VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich DFL Super Cup Final Match Take Place?

The VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich DFL Super Cup Final match will take place at the MHPArena - Neckarstadion in Stuttgart, Germany.

How To Watch The VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich DFL Super Cup Final Match Live Streaming?

Fans worldwide can watch the VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich DFL Super Cup Final match live on the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.

The live telecast of the VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich DFL Super Cup Final match will be made available via the Sony Sports Network (Channels: Sony TEN 5 and Sony TEN 5 HD).

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Line-Ups

Published By : Pavitra Shome

Published On: 16 August 2025 at 16:57 IST

