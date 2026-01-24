Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match In India?

La Liga 2025-26: Villarreal will take on Real Madrid in their upcoming La Liga 2025-26 fixture on Sunday, January 25, at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal.

The match between Villarreal and Real Madrid will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. The two teams have faced each other 30 times. Out of which Real Madrid clinched 15 matches and conceded four defeats to Villarreal. Meanwhile, 11 matches ended in a draw. The last time they faced off in October 2025, Los Blancos sealed a 3-1 win over Villarreal.

Villarreal clinched two wins and suffered three defeats in their last five matches. They are coming into this match after a 2-1 defeat to Ajax in the UEFA Champions League on January 21. Villarreal hold the third place on the La Liga standings with 41 points from 19 matches.

Real Madrid have sealed three wins and suffered two defeats in their previous five matches. They are coming into this game after thrashing Monaco 6-1 in the UEFA Champions League on January 21. Los Blancos hold the second place on the table with 48 points from 20 matches.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid Live Streaming & Telecast Details

Where Can You Watch The Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match On Live TV?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Villarreal vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?