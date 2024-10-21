sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:05 IST, October 21st 2024

Wahi scores in 1st minute and Marseille romps to a 5-0 win at Montpellier in French league

Elye Wahi scored inside the first minute against his former club as third-place Marseille won 5-0 at Montpellier to stay three points behind Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco at the top of the French league.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lyon vs Marseille
Lyon fans attempt to tear the nets on the stands before the Lyon vs Marseille Ligue 1 match | Image: AP
