Wales vs Belgium Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live In India?

Wales cannot afford to lose when they host Belgium in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Cardiff City Stadium. Belgium are currently in the second place while Wales remain third with 10 points in as many matches.

Three losses in the last four haven't been ideal for Welsh, and there will be severe consequences if they fail to find their form quickly. A positive result against Kevin De Bruyne and Co. would see them competing for an automatic qualifying spot, while they can still go through the playoffs should they finish second.

Belgium's inability to find goals against North Macedonia in the last game has made this tie even more vital. Despite attempting 20 shots against North Macedonia, Rudi Garcia's side came back with just a solitary point. They will go to the top of Group J with a win, but Wales have been a tough nut to crack at their home.

Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming

When Will The Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place on Tuesday, October 14.

Where Will The Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Take Place?

The Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales.

What Time Will The Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Start?

The Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will start at 12:15 AM IST.

Where Can You Watch The Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match On Live TV?

The Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup Qualifier match will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?