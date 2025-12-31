WATCH| Fan’s ‘Statue’ Moment Adds Lively Touch To DR Congo Triumph Over Botswana

DR Congo climbed to second in their group D after the 3-0 victory over Botswana at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat in the ongoing African Cup of Nations. However, the match made headlines not because of what went on the field but instead what happened off the field in the stands.

The Africa Cup of Nations has always been memorable for football fans, not just for the action on the pitch but also for the passionate supporters who try to back their teams in the most unique ways possible. And one such DR Congo fan delighted the world of football with his dedicated support for his team in the match against Botswana.

A Congolese Fan Thrills Crowd At Africa Cup Of Nations

A Congolese fan, Kuka Muladinga, nicknamed ‘Lumumba’ due to a resemblance to the country’s first Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba, surprised the crowd present at the match by holding a pose for the entirety of the shift.

Cosplaying as the country's first Prime Minister, the fan mimicked the iconic pose of the national hero during the match. Lumumba held the pose and stood still like a statue for the full 90 minutes of the game. Notably, the fan has been a daily practice by the fan at all DR Congo matches.

Congo Continue Their Unbeaten Run

With their win against Botswana, Congo continued their unbeaten run and secured seven points in three games in Group D. Nathanael Mbuku found the back of the net against Botswana before Gael Kakuta’s brace sealed the deal for DR Congo.