WATCH | Neymar Taunts Norwegian Player With Shoulder Shove as Brazil Get Knocked Out of 2026 FIFA World Cup; Video Goes Viral

2026 FIFA World Cup: Neymar gave it his all yet ended up on the losing side as Norway knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Sunday. In fact, the veteran also went on to score a penalty, but it was too little too late for Brazil. During the game, Neymar tried everything in the book to catch the Norwegians by surprise, but literally nothing worked. During the high-octane game, Neymar was spotted getting frustrated as well. There was an instance when Neymar shoulder shoved a player from the opposition. Here is the clip of what exactly Neymar did. The clip is now going viral as fans are reacting.

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Haaland Rises To The Occasion

It was Erling Haaland who rose to the occasion as his brace powered his team to the round of 16. Haaland was unstoppable.

Heading in the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and scoring again before the end of regulation time, Haaland put Norway on his back and carried it into the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time.

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“Maybe this will write history in Norway,” Haaland said. “Everyone just need to enjoy themselves. This is just an insane day. It’s one of the most insane days in Norwegian history. Just enjoy it, embrace it and enjoy the moment.”

After being a nonfactor for much of the afternoon and having limited touches, Haaland spoke at the second-half hydration break with coach Ståle Solbakken, who told him to drain his energy and go for it.

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“It felt it was a gift from God that it actually went into the net,” Haaland said after scoring in a 14th consecutive competitive match internationally. He has 27 in that stretch and 62 in 54 with Norway.