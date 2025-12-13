WATCH | Lionel Messi Fans Invade Kolkata Hotel, Here's What Happened Next During GOAT India Tour

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: The Argentine football superstar arrived in Kolkata at 2:26 AM on Saturday. After making his way out of the Netaji Subash Chandra International airport, he was taken to the Hyatt Regency hotel. After reaching the hotel, there was a huge turnout there as well. Fans queued up late in the night to get a glimpse of Messi. But, Messi was inside his designated room No. 307. Yet, fans kept yelling ‘Messi, Messi’ and eventually it reached a stage where the footballer's managers had to come out and request the fans to stop it and let him sleep after a tiring flight.

Messi India Tour Live 2025: Messi's Kolkata Schedule

9:30 AM-10:30 AM: Meet-and-greet

10:30 AM-11:15 AM: Virtual inauguration of the Messi statue

11:15 AM-11:25 AM: Arrival at the Salt Lake Stadium

12:00 PM: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive at the Salt Lake Stadium

12:00 PM-12:30 PM: Friendly match, felicitation and interaction

2:00 PM: Departure for Hyderabad

Messi is in India on a three-day promotional tour. This is the legend's second trip to India. The last time he was in India was back in 2011. During this three-day visit, Messi will be in four cities. After his Kolkata arrival, he will leave for Hyderabad. Then on Sunday, he would be in Mumbai and then head off to Delhi - which will be his final stop before leaving the country. Messi is also set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on December 15.