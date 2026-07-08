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WATCH | Lionel Messi in Tears After Argentina Edge Egypt in 3-2 Thriller to Seal a Quarter-Final Spot in 2026 World Cup

FIFA 2026 World Cup: Lionel Messi had the cameras on him as expected after Argentina managed to edge Egypt in a thrilling contest to enter the quarter-final.

Ankit Banerjee
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Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi | Image: AP

FIFA 2026 World Cup: Lionel Messi had the cameras on him as expected after Argentina managed to edge Egypt in a thrilling contest to enter the quarter-final. Messi did score in the win as his goal helped Argentina equalise in the dying moments of the match to bring belief back in the camp. His performance stood out as he led Argentina to yet another win. Following the win, Messi was in tears and those were tears of joy. He got emotional after Argentina's win and that was expected as it is his last World Cup. Here is the clip where you can see Messi in tears. 

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ALSO READ: Messi's Late Heroics Power Argentina To Incredible 3-2 Win Against Egypt

The Lionel Messi Rescue Act

With Argentina trailing 2-0 in the 70th minute, Lionel Messi took control of the game. Despite not having his best day on the pitch for the first hour, the Argentina captain catalyzed the turnaround. First, Messi delivered a precise assist for Cristian Romero, who headed home to cut the deficit. Shortly after, Messi himself smashed in the equalizer to level the score at 2-2.

During the game, Messi became the fourth player in the last 60 years to score a goal, miss a penalty, and hit the post in a single FIFA World Cup game. 

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The drama peaked in stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez turned in the winning goal, completing a breathtaking 3-2 victory for Argentina. 

The defending champions will next face either Switzerland in the quarterfinals this Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri. 

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For the unversed, Argentina is currently bidding to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil achieved the feat in 1958 and 1962.

Published By:
 Ankit Banerjee
Published On:
FIFA WORLD CUP 2026