WATCH| Little Football Star Impresses Lionel Messi With His Football Skills In Hyderabad Leg Of GOAT Tour India

Lionel Messi's Day 1 in India was a two-half tale. While Messi's Kolkata visit descended into chaos, with fans failing to get a glimpse of the La Pulga during his 22-minute visit to the Salt Lake Stadium, the Hyderabad event unfolded smoothly, underlining the difference in event management.

After landing in Hyderabad at 5 pm, Lionel Messi was received by Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, at the Taj Falaknuma Palace. The former Barcelona player then left for the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where fans awaited him. Inside the stadium, Messi was seen greeting the fans with a wave from behind the glass barrier.

Following this, the World Cup Champion watched a 7v7 exhibition match from the sidelines. He was also seen in a circle playing pass with children and his teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Advertisement

Little Boy Impressed Lionel Messi With His First Touch

In an X video that went viral, Messi could be seen standing in a circle with CM Revanth Reddy, Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul, and two kids. The group was seen passing the ball to each other, demonstrating their football skills.

In the video, De Paul could be seen passing the ball to Messi, who showcased a keepie-uppie before volleying it to the little boy standing in front of him. Notably, the boy could be seen showcasing excellent first touch and ball control as he receives the volley with the heel of his foot, before passing it to CM Revanth Reddy.

Advertisement

Watch The Video Here

Chaos In Kolkata

Earlier that day, more than 50,000 spectators at the Salt Lake Stadium failed to catch a glimpse of their idol as a swarm of politicians, VVIPs, security personnel, and hangers-on crowded around Messi. The player was barely visible to the fans, even on the big LED screen installed in the venue.